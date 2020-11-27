Misty Blanco's New Artist Breon Dorell Emerges as a Star to Watch out For

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- Misty Blanco's New Artist Breon Dorell, who has already been touted as a musical sensation, will seek to cement his place amongst top artists of these times, as his new single 'Overload' is set to drop soon.



The R & B talent was first spotted in Petersburg VA during the casting and production of her new hit reality show - Misty Blanco's Greatest Show On Earth. Since then his star is on the rise as the music mogul Misty Blanco got him an audition for NBC's hit show The Voice.



His impactful audition came soon after his appearance on The Misty TV Corporation concert and masquerade ball for a historical "Rock The Vote 2020". It presented him as the star to watch out for from Richmond Virginia.



It's interesting to note that Breon Dorell is a father of 10 and one of 10 siblings himself. His assistant is his fiancé, and his strong family values are reflected in his affable demeanor, and shape his personality, while he keeps climbing the success ladder in the world of R & B.



The gifted artist, songwriter and music producer works hard on his skills, especially with his vocal coach. He is also busy with photo shoots, interviews, leading up the launch of his much awaited single Overload.



And that could just be the beginning for the star as The Misty TV Firm Corporation will go into production for Breon Dorell Unplugged by early Spring 2021.



About Misty Blanco

A musical phenomenon in her own right, Misty Blanco has transformed into an entertainment mogul with the biggest management and publicity firm in America, promoting bright and upcoming talent in Hip Hop, R & B, and Pop.



CEO Misty Blanco

URL: https://www.themistytvfirmcorp.org/

Email: mistyblancoceo@themistytvfirmcorp.org, napsports@aol.com (for bookings)

Phone: (323)968-9979 (for bookings)

Address: The Misty TV Firm 1 Rockefeller Center 10th and 11th floors, NY, NY 10023