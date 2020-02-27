Misty TV's Kutty Chris Banga Releases New Album

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Kutty Chris Banga, who is signed up with Misty TV, has just launched his new album Blood Bees N Butterflies that is bringing more credibility and popularity to the rising star.



Kutty Chris Banga of WEMC from Perth Amboy NJ has already created a name for himself as an Emcee with unique talent for bars and vision. He has already raised the bar in the industry with his tracks and his animated videos from songs "Nathan" and the smash hit "All I Know" have earned him praise.



The songs have now been released with the five track alum Blood Bees N Butterflies. This album by Kutty Chris Banga is available on popular social media platforms including iTunes and Spotify. "Kutty Chris Banga will definitely be in your favorite top 5 of all time," says VP representative of the Misty TV Firm.



The phenomenal artist is garnering such praise from all quarters. It's not surprising since the album is unique in many ways and promises to go down in Hip Hop music history as a creative masterpiece. Right from the lyrical construction to the beats and the videos, everything about the album spells genius, according to experts in the industry.



Kutty Chris Banga has been a bonafide talent and Blood Bees N Butterflies album stands testimony to his rising stardom. With such successes under his belt a Grammy is within his sights, say the pundits of the music world. But for now, it's his vision that is brought to life in this sensational album.



About The Misty TV Firm

The company launched by musician turned talent promoter Misty Blanco is making waves in the entertainment industry with its cool programming that has been a hit with viewers too.



