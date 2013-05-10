MISys Converts Sage 50 Quantum into Industrial-Strength Manufacturing System

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- MISys Manufacturing software offers all the functionality many small to medium-sized Sage 50 Quantum Accounting manufacturing will need. MISys Manufacturing software converts Sage 50 Quantum Accounting (formerly Sage Peachtree Quantum) into an Industrial-Strength Manufacturing System.



The Basic Manufacturing software provides the extensive tracking of manufacturing inventory and work in process (WIP), multi-level bills of material with full explosion down to 16 levels deep, net-change physical inventory with cycle counting as well as batch-oriented or direct entry of all stock transfer transactions and full back-flushing of all assembly transactions. Additionally, software provides the choice of standard, average, LIFO, or FIFO costing methods, cost adjustment with roll-up through all BOM levels, work orders to document and track production activity, and extensive reporting using industry-standard report generator (Crystal Reports).



MISys is designed to grow when companies grow. MISys offers advanced functionality in the following modules:

- Advanced Purchasing

- Advanced Production

- Material Requirements Planning

- Shop Floor Control

- Serial/Lot Tracking

- Bin Tracking

- Labor Tracking

- Bar Coding



Returning to MRP rather than ERP proves as a right choice for small manufacturers. MISys (http://www.misysinc.com) is designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms and has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered. To take place in an introductory MISys Manufacturing demonstration on Tuesday May 14 register here: http://act.misysinc.com/acton/form/4473/0022:d-0002/0/index.htm.



MISys Manufacturing offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



About Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinc.



