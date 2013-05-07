MISys Manufacturing Announces Interactive Video Tour

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- The video introduction to MISys Manufacturing allows companies to explore the simple 6-Step Interactive Tour. Link to the video: http://act.misysinc.com/acton/form/4473/0003:d-0003/0/index.htm.



The 6-step tour allows small and mid-sized manufacturers to experience interactive tools and resources that help in the decision-making process about MISys Manufacturing.



Dave Brown, CEO of MISys manufacturing reported, “We believe MISys Manufacturing software will be the easiest to use and most cost-effective system for manufacturing companies. Complete satisfaction with our software is our ultimate goal. If, during the 60 days following the initial purchase of our software, a customer feels that MISys is not the solution, a MISys Sales Advisor will arrange for an immediate refund of the monies paid.”



Returning to MRP rather than ERP proves as a right choice for small manufacturers. MISys is designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms and has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered. To take place in an introductory MISys Manufacturing demonstration on Tuesday May 14 register here: http://act.misysinc.com/acton/form/4473/0022:d-0002/0/index.htm.



MISys Manufacturing offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



About MISys Manufacturing

MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinc.



