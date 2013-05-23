MISys Manufacturing Designed for Aerospace and Defense Industry

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Aerospace and Defense manufacturers are typically held to a high degree of traceability by the appropriate regulatory agencies. The importance of traceability of raw materials, lot number of the received goods from the supplier, and lot or serial numbers were applied within any specific assembly (serial) or range of product assemblies (lot) is essential. Although serial/lot tracking is a demanding discipline, it is much easier than finding the appropriate information without such a system in place. Aerospace and Defense manufacturers also require solid quality steps throughout production, and need to be able to quickly research what occurred within any production run.



MISys Manufacturing inventory has looked at Aerospace and Defense manufacturing customers and found that they typically require Basic Manufacturing which is the starting point for Aerospace and Defense manufacturers.



Often Aerospace and Defense manufacturers drive their Master Production Schedule via forecast or contract specifications over time, so being able to use the MISys MRP scheduling functionality allows users to comfortably plan not only their purchasing requirements but also their sub-assembly production requirements as well as far into the future as indicated.



MISys Manufacturing is clear that for most small manufacturers, expensive ERP solutions are overkill compared to more affordable MRP (Material Resource Planning), Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys Manafacturing (http://www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



MISys Manufacturing offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinc.



