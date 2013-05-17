MISys Manufacturing Inventory Control Ideal for Medical Equipment Industry

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Worldwide Innovations & Technologies, Inc. (WIT), headquartered in Kansas City, successfully converted to MISys Manufacturing for inventory control in the medical industry. According to John Cadwalader, COO, “The system does an excellent job of tracking all the raw materials and allows us to drill down from the finished product to each component. This tracking/tracing ability is essential for our ISO and FDA compliance requirements.”



WIT was founded in July, 1992 with the purpose of developing and marketing radiation protection products. While there are many industries where radiation protection is an important issue, WIT believed that the need in the medical industry should be one of the first addressed. WIT was specifically interested in providing radiation protection for physicians and medical personnel who are regularly exposed to scatter radiation.



Cadwalader commented, “We had not experienced a full manufacturing system before and it was therefore quite unique, special and different. We had over 100 SKUs, which is enough to make it unworkable to manage this on a Big Chief tablet. We had to have an automated and integrated system and one that worked with QuickBooks, our long-standing accounting system. MISys fit these requirements. We have been using MISys for over 4 years with active full production for approximately 3 years. Since we are a start up with our manufacturing system, we don’t have a prior system for comparison regarding cost-saving and efficiencies. I can say that we are quite happy with the system.”



One of the top advantages with MISys was the start-up support with the coach. This is an excellent way to help a company get set up and using the system. The coach answers thousands of questions and was patient and extremely helpful.



MISys has an excellent interface with QuickBooks. It is a benefit not having to implement a different accounting system or have to jump through a lot of hurdles to integrate accounting to the manufacturing software systems.



“The system does an excellent job of tracking all the raw materials and allows us to drill down from the finished product to each component. This tracking/tracing ability is essential for our ISO and FDA compliance requirements. I have to add this one. MISys is affordable for a smaller manufacturing company and the functionality is excellent,” Cadwalader explained.



Labor Tracking Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys (http://www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinc.



