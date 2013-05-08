MISys Manufacturing Proves Best with QuickBooks Integration Solution Reports

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Returning to MRP rather than ERP proves as a right choice for small manufacturers. MISys is designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms and has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered. To take place in an introductory MISys Manufacturing demonstration on Tuesday May 14 register here: http://act.misysinc.com/acton/form/4473/0022:d-0002/0/index.htm.



Manufacturing Journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently authored an article in Business Excellence Magazine, reporting how a Florida-based food manufacturer, PACA Foods, found a solution that helps improve quality across the whole business.



Cutler Reported, “PACA Foods is a food product manufacturer that focuses on dry-blended food products including spices, nutrients, flour, and sugar based products. All products have private labels and are produced on a custom and proprietary basis. Michael Shepardson, CEO and President of PACA Foods, shared how the firm went from no computerized inventory control system for the first fifteen years of its existence to evaluating programs that had the capability of integrating with QuickBooks. Jay McLennan is the Manager Supply Chain and Planning at PACA Foods.”



The company implemented MISys (http://www.misysinc.com) and was able to manage many historical HACCP (hazard analysis critical control points) issues in a proactive fashion by verifying and recording every lot code as inventory comes through the door and trace it as it moves through the different processes within the facility.



McLennan commented, “We can now even track it at the FIFO layer which greatly adds with our inventory rotation; a critical component for our inventory control here, since many of our products have short and varied shelf lives. We have passed every mock recall and SQF critical control point for purchasing and inventory control since we launched the MISys solution.”



MISys Manufacturing offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



About Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinc.



