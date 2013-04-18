MISys Manufacturing Reviewed by Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Manufacturers need cost-effective technology and automation solutions which allow them to track part numbers to finished items. The software system solution for American Garage Door Supply was QuickBooks and MISys Manufacturing.



MISys helped American Garage Door Supply establish a standard Bill of Material and modified that bill for specific manufacturing orders, making it easy to service customers post-sale when they had a question on the product. The Woodstock, Vermont-based MISys also helped to automate and organize the inventory on the shop floor by location so that it could easily be found by the people in manufacturing.



Kevin Baumgartner, President of American Garage Door Supply, shared some of the astonishing results from this automation process including, reconciling the books in a matter of days, rather than many months. Baumgartner also noted, "We are able to maintain a margin of 40% now, grow sales, adding large, national accounts that would not have been possible without a system that could help improve the delivery and quality."



The company reduced shop floor labor from 16 people down to 5 even with the same volume of business and cash flow has improved. There are no more returns which means customers are happy.



According to manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, in the current issue of AutomationMedia.com, MISys extended a monthly rental plan for the software which enabled them to implement the system while cash flow was lean. Once they had saved enough cash, they purchased the software system. The manufacturer established the infrastructure to track inventory costs, due dates, item numbers in one manufacturing system without having a network of small sub-systems.



"If you want a plant to grow, you have to put it in a bigger pot. MISys was the bigger pot for us, and we have grown and expanded in part because of it," encouraged Baumgartner.



MISys Manufacturing is clear that for most small manufacturers, expensive ERP solutions are overkill compared to more affordable MRP (Material Resource Planning), Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys Manafacturing (www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



MISys Manufacturing offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



About Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinccom.



Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

http://www.misysinc.com/

Charlie Kimbell, VP, Sales and Marketing

pr@misysinc.com

(802)432-1123