MISys Manufacturing Scalable Solution Profiled by Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler

iButtonLink designs and manufactures products in-house at a facility located in East Troy, Wisconsin. Recently, Donna Grunow, Procurement and Production Manager at iButtonLink explained, "As our company was growing, we had more raw material and finished goods inventory to manage. The software we were using was not detailed enough to handle the job."



According to Cutler, “Mixing company financials and company inventory in the same program was proving to be a problem, as well as a poor business practice. The company's biggest challenge was to find software that would fit with the manufacturing model of building mostly custom products for customers, or a base product with several variations. This caused the company to seek specific manufacturing software.”



Grunow noted, "MISys was one of the few we found that integrated with QuickBooks. That was important to us because we were not in the position to change accounting software. MISys offered modules that could be added later. This is how we approached the purchase; to start with the basic program and build on it by adding modules as we saw the business grow. MISys was one of the few that offered help on the front end file transfers, rather than letting the customer buy the software and figuring it out ourselves."



The company moved from one person making products to an actual production staff of 3-4 people. Bills of materials, routings, and inventory management were critical challenges for the company. Grunow admits, “Sad to say, but we were using QuickBooks to manage inventory flow. It became very cumbersome and limited in what it would do including lack of reporting.”



Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys (http://www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



