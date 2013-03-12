MISys Offers Small Manufacturers Low Total Cost of Ownership

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- MISys (http://www.misysinc.com) offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



MISys Manufacturing is one of the most affordable manufacturing software systems available, not just because of its low purchase price, but because the unexpected expenses that can escalate the total cost of owning software have been eliminated in the design. With MISys Manufacturing there are no surprises, no obsolescence; total cost of ownership is never a gamble. The design of MISys Manufacturing is certain to give companies greater value for their investment than any other manufacturing system available.



MISys Manufacturing is manufacturing control software which operates as an Industrial-Strength Manufacturing System. Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys (http://www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price.



From Advanced Purchasing to Advanced Production; from Material Requirements Planning (MRP) to Shop Floor Control (and many other modules) MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide.



