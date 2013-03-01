MIT ID Fast Emerging as the Choicest Graphic Design Institute in India

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- MIT ID offers world class Graphic Design courses that center around various topics like typography and type design, illustration and photography, packaging and print design, signage design and corporate identity systems, etc. amongst others. The course is meant to enhance employability and help them get better placement.



A spokesperson for MIT ID stated, “Graphic Design Institutes in India have been training candidates for a long time but most of them are very narrowly focused on imparting software application skills. These Graphic Design Institutes in India are unable to impart the sound theoretical and conceptual understanding that’s required to be a professional graphic designer.”



He further added, “MIT ID is one such Institute in India which provides Graphic Design Courses which understands the importance of a sound conceptual knowledge and also of the necessary skills required to be a professional graphic designer.” The institute also offers several other courses that enhance students’ skills and knowledge.



For instance, their Retail and Exhibition Design course in essence is a combination of Graphic Design and Interior Design. The courses specific to this discipline make learners literally ‘build bridges across the streams’. Of the many Retail and exhibition design courses in India, the Retail and Exhibition Design Programs at MIT ID are unique.



Their Retail and Exhibition Design courses include topics like Signage Design, Exhibition Design, Event Management and Mobile Exhibitions, etc. amongst others. Thus, enabling the students to learn from across disciplines and employ them in order to design display systems and interiors, the institute is fast emerging as a preferred destination.



About The Maharashtra Academy of Engineering Education and Research

The Maharashtra Academy of Engineering Education and Research (MAEER) with its MIT ID offer high-end courses to students on graphic design, retail and exhibition design and others. MAEER was established as a society and trust with the sole aim of creating and developing professional education facilities to train the aspiring young generation and thus to provide dedicated, ambitious and skilled professionals to serve the society and the nation at large. Since its inception, MAEER has been striving for the betterment of the society through value based education system. With over 50,000 students across varied disciplines under its umbrella, it has achieved tremendous success in a short span of time and reflects excellence in various fields.



To know more visit: http://www.mitid.edu.in

Contact:

"Rajbaug", Loni-Kalbhor,

Pune-412201, INDIA