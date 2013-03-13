MIT ID to Offer BA (Hons) Fashion Design in Collaboration with UCA, UK

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- MIT Institute of Design in collaboration with University for Creative Arts (UCA), UK is all set to offer its latest courses in fashion designing to students in India. Thus, with this collaboration the institute will be offering the UCA popular undergraduate courses in Fashion, and Fashion Management and Marketing to help students have global exposure.



According to a representative for the organization, “The courses will feature the same content as those delivered in the UK, with students studying the very latest design and promotional techniques. The two institutions are also working together to create two new postgraduate courses that will be delivered in India – an MDes Fashion Design and MBA Fashion Management and Marketing.”



The fashion design courses in India in close collaboration with UCA, UK will include feature the same content as those delivered in the UK e.g. latest design and promotional techniques. The technical collaboration and the faculty exchange shall bring an international exposure to students. With all innovative and newest idea, they are also termed as best fashion design institutes in India.



Thus, creating and putting an example to others to emulate the curriculum that includes all niche specializations ranging from Wearable Art, Haute Couture, Prêt-a-porter lines, High Street fashion lines for the renowned Fashion Brands/labels, etc. amongst others.



Students are also exposed to specified apparel categories like Knitwear, Sportswear, Specialty / Techno Textiles, etc. while undergoing the course. Their Fashion design course in India has been further customized to Indian market needs.



About The Maharashtra Academy of Engineering Education and Research (MAEER)

The Maharashtra Academy of Engineering Education and Research (MAEER), was established as a society and trust with the sole aim of creating and developing professional education facilities to train the aspiring young generation. Thus, to provide dedicated, ambitious and skilled professionals to serve the society and the nation at large. Since its inception, MAEER has been striving for the betterment of the society through value based education system. With over 50,000 students across varied disciplines under its umbrella, it has achieved tremendous success in a short span of time and reflects excellence in various fields.



