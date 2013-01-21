MIT Offers Traditional 'Gurukul' Model Boarding Schools to Kids in India

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- MIT chain of schools is renowned for imparting the best education to children of all level. The schools under this division are in English as well as Marathi medium and impart value based education to kids in India. With the start of this group of Institutions, Vishwashanti Gurukul Chain of Schools Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D Karad’s dream came true to provide the best possible education even to the children who belong to rural places.



Today, MIT has many schools and colleges that have proved to be beneficial for many students. MAEER’s MIT Pune Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools accommodate students from all of over India and fast emerging as best boarding schools that provides high-value education. Its mission is to give the boarding and contemporary educational facilities to the rural and interior areas of India at par with the facilities available in urban schools.



In a Press Conference, the Founder of MIT Group of Institutions, Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D Karad said, “We shoulder the responsibility to mould the future by training the younger generation. This, we strongly feel, is the era to revive the age-old ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ and prepare the Global Citizens of tomorrow.”



He further said, “The Gurukul system would be the perfect technique to blend the modern technological advancements and the ancient Indian culture to create a new genre of all-rounders and ‘winners’.” The schools and colleges from this Group of Institutions value the differences that every child has.



Vishwashanti Gurukul Pandharpur, a part of MIT Group of Institutions appreciates the varied cultural backgrounds and styles of learning that every child carries to the classroom. Vishwashanti Gurukul not only imparts knowledge to its students about the country, but about the whole world.



The Group of Institutions not only provides the students with school education but it also has many colleges. Right from an MIT college to numbers of Co-education boarding schools in India, MIT has been serving the nation by educating the children of different backgrounds.



Affiliated to CBSE, the schools aims to augment the all-round development of the children and making them well-versed with the nooks of the world but with keeping the Indian values in mind. MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions is an outcome of Educationist Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D Karad’s efforts. This Group of Institutions was established in the year 1983 and since then it is known for imparting quality education to the children who are supposed to be the torch bearer of the nation.



