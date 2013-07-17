MIT Pune Now Emerges as One-Stop Education Centre for Technical & Professional Education

Kothrud, Pune -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- MIT, a renowned group of co-education colleges & schools now emerges as one-stop education centre for technical & professional education. MIT College is affiliated to Pune University and is approved by the AICTE. This college is located at Kothrud, Pune, India. This area is best suited for an educational institute, being in the lap of nature it imparts peace of mind and serenity to students.



They offer technical education in every discipline. They have separate departments for Mechanical, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication, Computer, Information Technology, Petroleum, Petrochemical, Polymer Engineering, and Applied Mechanics. Apart from the technical education MIT, Pune also provides Management education. One can aspire MBA- Specialization in Mktg.,Finance, HR, Operating Systems & IB from MIT College, Pune.



This institute involves excellent teaching procedure which encompasses interactive and participating methods. Students are encouraged to come up as team players during the knowledge building process. They are allowed to put their opinions in many academic and other matters without compromising upon the discipline. Healthy competition among the students is another important factor focused at MIT Engineering College.



MIT Pune, emphasizes full attention upon the industrial involvement of students. It is mandatory for all the students to get good industrial exposure. A representative while elaborating the point stated, “More emphasis is given to cultivate and motivate the students towards the Entrepreneurship, by tying up with professionals in the area. The Office also offers counseling for self employment and Entrepreneurship Development and provides relevant guidance to the students, through various successful Entrepreneurs.”



About MIT Pune

Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), one of the first private engineering colleges in Maharashtra, established in 1983 still remains the flagship institute of the MIT group. MIT Institutes, Pune offer Graduate and Post Graduate courses in various branches of engineering and Management. Admission to all courses is based on merit as per rules and norms laid down by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra State. MIT is affiliated to the University of Pune and recognized by the Government of Maharashtra and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi.



For further information visit http://www.mitvgschools.edu.in



Contact Address:-

Vishwashanti Gurukul

CBSE Residential School,Pandharpur

Contact: +91 7507293173 / 9370825335 / 9325987270

Email:- admissions.pandharpur@mitvgschools.edu.in