MIT Skills Pune, Grooms Engineering Students' Competency Levels, Trains Them for the Industry with Their Industry Focused Skill Development Programs

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- MIT, a reputed name known for its strong preference to train and prepare students to fulfill their aspiring careers has many institutes in its realm but the one which stands aside and has been reflecting its uniqueness since last 20 years is MIT Skills.



MIT Skills has been providing industry focused skill development programs in close association with industry and renowned veterans. These veterans carry a huge experience and understand the requirements of the industry and so the program structure designed by them has a great magnitude and ready acceptance by the industry. All programs are aimed at grooming students with contemporary and advanced technical training that make them industry ready in their respective domains. The curriculum at MIT Skills is carefully designed keeping in mind how it can help students get prepared for the expectation of the industry and make them more acceptable. The state-of-art infrastructure, latest technical knowledge, supporting globally used softwares and teaching methodologies make MIT Skills stand out and highly preferable among other institutes.



Learning is all about earning required skill sets that works and delivers in the respective industry and transforming students into skilled professionals. MIT Skills is focused to groom students with the industry required skill sets and enhance competency levels that match the dynamic industry requirements. MIT Skills has strong industry partnership with major global players like Siemens, 3DPLM, PRAJ, and many more.



The trainers at MIT Skills are industry veterans from various industries who not only train the engineers but conduct real time cases that give students an insight of the industry. It helps to gain acumen to deal with the real time problems and sharpen their skills and techniques in order to prepare them for the contemporary industry challenges.



MIT Skills continuously plan effective industrial visits to let students have close interaction with the industry experts and understand the practical implementation of the courses learned. Along with offering the programs for fresh engineering graduates; it also offers Full Time/Part Time/Week End courses for the working professionals to enhance their knowledge and thus their growth opportunities.



About MITSkillsIndia.com

Skill development has been one of the strongest arms of the MIT Group of Institutions and the vision of MIT Skills is to help suffice the increasing need for skilled workforce in industries across all the sectors and prepare future workforce work ready. MITSkills has been intensively engaged into imparting high-end technical training at a post-graduate level (Post Engineering: Diploma & Degree). Apart from multiple MoU’s with leading organizations for technical know-how, many other engineering organizations have made their remarkable contribution for the students of MIT Skills by donating various technical equipments and crucial knowledge. MIT Skills foresees to equip the future generation workforce by nurturing required skills and prepare them to face contemporary challenges while proving fruitful to the industry.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.mitskillsindia.com



Contact Address:

MIT Skills

‘Circular Building’,

MIT College Campus,

Paud Road, Kothrud,

Pune – 411021,

Maharashtra (India).

Mobile No.: +91-9922025499, +91-7774036482

Landline: +91-2032342992, +91-2030273635, +91-2030273438