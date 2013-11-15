Mitanette Cooper Auctions Opens Doors for Clients

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Mitanette Cooper Auctions, a Chicago based company today announced the commencement of operations. The company is taking Chicago by storm and quickly gaining the market share of the auction industry. The owner of the company is a licensed auctioneer, who liquidate entire estates, eliminates middlemen and hold no reserve antique and collectible estate auctions every Friday at the Clarion Hotel located at 7353 S, Cicero in Chicago. In the auction, all items are sold regardless of price. The Company also offers every buyer a free gift valued at $100 at checkout.



When contacted, Steven, a representative from the company said, “I believe in the famous saying - Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” He further added, “The people who advance in this world are those that go out and look for the circumstances they want and if they cannot find them, make them. We wish to work according to these beliefs and aim to be the leading auction company.”



Sources confirmed that Mitanette Cooper Auctions would be offering Black Friday No Reserve Estate Auction on November 29, 2013. Viewing time would be from10 am to 11 am and auction from 11 am to 6pm. The auction would include Antiques, New Gift Items, Vintage Costume Jewelry, Gold, Silver, Glassware, Rare 1800's books, Sports Memorabilia, Nautical items, Nautical items, Comic Books, Railroad items, Police/ Law Enforcement Collectibles, Vintage Celebrity Photos, Vintage Toys, Vintage Circus, Vintage advertising, Black Americana and Military including World War 2 and Civil War and more.



Mitanette Cooper Auctions would provide 1000+ Lots Catalogue on auction day. The professional staff at auction would help clients have a relaxed buying experience. The venue of the auction will also have convenient and free parking.



About Mitanette Cooper Auctions

Mitanette Cooper Auctions is a Sole Proprietorship. The company provides local jobs and has one more division - ‘Mitanette Cooper Liquidation’ that is listed in Who's Who Among American Business owners 2003 and offers a Scholarship Fund – ‘The Annie Ruth Hill Scholarship Fund.’ It has secured 360 special contracts with venues throughout the U.S. and internationally to hold Mitanette Cooper Auctions.



Contact Information

Contact Number: (708) 715-1603

Website: http://www.estatesales.net/estate-sales/IL/Chicago/60629/534822