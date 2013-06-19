Mitanette Cooper Reveals the Details of Methods That Helped Her Get Going

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Mitanette Cooper, the Sole Proprietor of Mitanette Cooper Liquidation and a renowned name when it comes to people making a fortune in their lifetime, today announced the launch of a new site detailing out the methods that helped her get started. Speaking to the media, Mitanette said, “I am pleased to announce the launch of the website - http://www.mitanettecooper.com/ and would be revealing the exact methods that helped me get started.”



Sources confirmed that Mitanette started a business buying out major department stores from the ground up in the year 2000 with $300, 000 in scholarship funds in Chicago and grew it into a multi million dollar nationwide business covering all 50 states in the country within a period of 10 years. The site provides access to the details through a business startup package priced at $39.



Mitanette also dedicated the success to her Aunt Annette Glenn and Grandmother Annie Ruth Hill. She said, “I attribute my successes to my Aunt Annette Glenn (living) and Grandmother Annie Ruth Hill (deceased) who were a major inspiration to me and an anchor during the storm.” When asked about the guidelines or instructions that she would like to pass on to the bubbling entrepreneurs, she came up with one line, “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”



Sources also confirmed that Mitanette has successfully negotiated over 600 exclusive contracts with auctioneers for exclusive auctions and launched the Mitanette Cooper Jewelry Line as well in June 2013.



