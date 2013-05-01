Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell, LLP (MG&M), one of the leading law firms in the Dallas area specializing in wrongful death and personal injury cases, has secured millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of their clients. Throughout their time litigating wrongful death and personal injury cases, the Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell law firm has been able to secure large settlements -- up to $5,000,000 for one wrongful death and child abuse case.



With 18 cases settled in the millions of dollars, Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell is among the most successful wrongful death lawyers in the area. Since 1999, this law firm has been helping clients reach a settlement and receive maximum compensation for personal injury cases and wrongful deaths. With years of experience in courtrooms, Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell is able to quickly assess the situation and provide clients with exceptional legal counsel.



“We are proud to share with the local community that we have secured exceptional verdicts and settlements on behalf of our clients in personal injury and wrongful death cases,” said Carmen S. Mitchell, a partner in of Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell. “Our clients come to us at very difficult times for their family, and we are dedicated to offering our clients the best possible legal advice and to representing their interest in personal injury and wrongful death cases.”



While compensating a victim’s family for monetary damages is the primary focus, the Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell law firm also fights to find a defendant liable for “punitive” damages. The purpose of these types of awards is to punish and attempt to deter similar accidents in the future. Many important aspects of such cases are time sensitive and require prompt attention; therefore it is imperative to seek legal guidance as soon as the accident occurs.



For more information about the settlements and verdicts secured by Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell, visit http://www.mitchellgoff.com/, or call (214) 651-8218.



About Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell

Since forming the firm in 1999, Carmen Mitchell, Ben Goff and Mike Mitchell have represented dozens of seriously injured victims, or the survivors of a loved one killed as a result of the carelessness and negligence of others. The firm brings a philosophy of resourceful, relentless preparation to the representation of their clients. The commitment of the firm’s attorneys to their clients has won the respect of their peers. Carmen and Mike, law partners and brother and sister, have repeatedly been named to the Texas Super Lawyers list; Carmen in 2003 – 2008 and Mike in 2004-2008. Carmen Mitchell has been recognized as one of the Top 100 lawyers in the Dallas/Fort Worth region and one of the Top 50 women lawyers in Texas.