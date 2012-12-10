Mitchell Group Launches SkinPolish Exfoliating Cream

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Mitchell Group’s beauty brand has launched its second dermatologist-recommended product, SkinPolish™. Formulated in the United States, their creamy, dual-action facial and body exfoliating treatment addresses common skincare concerns such as sun damaged and dull skin, instantly revealing radiant skin. Made with cosmetic pharmaceutical-grade crystals and soothing botanicals, SkinPolish™ polishes away dead skin cells, smoothes skin’s texture and reveals instant radiance, without the costly visit to the dermatologist’s office. SkinPolish™ provides long-term visible results, gently exfoliating, without scratching or irritating the skin’s surface.



The key ingredients, Aluminum Oxide Crystals are non-irritating – making SkinPolish™ the most advanced skin-sloughing and nourishing product for all skin types. “Cellular turnover slows down as we age, requiring proper exfoliation one to two times a week. Our products natural healing properties are recommended for all skin types ranging from oily/acne prone, normal skin and dry/sensitive complexions. SkinPolish™ softly removes dry, flaky and dull skin without harsh abrasion or irritation,” states Dominique Tinkler, Mitchell Group’s Product Development and Education Manager, who has more than two decades of experience in the medical profession and cosmetic-pharmaceutical industry. The effective combination of natural moisturizers and ingredients includes synergistic combination of refreshing citrus with nourishing anti-oxidant Jojoba Beads, Green Tea and calming, soothing Aloe and Chamomile, with firming Vitamin C.



SkinPolish™ addresses the following consumer concerns:



Tired of Dull Skin?



For instant radiance and softer skin, it is recommended to use SkinPolish™ no more than 1-2 times a week, as too much exfoliation can dry and irritate the skin causing inflammation, leading to more dark spots, especially with men and women of color.



Diminishes Appearance of Wrinkles:



The loss of radiance can add years to a woman and man’s appearance. SkinPolish™ has a rich formulation that immediately restores a radiant and youthful glow, revealing smoother, firmer skin which helps to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.



Body Application:



SkinPolish™ can be applied to the body, as it is constantly exposed to harsh elements from the outside world. Though we may not notice tiny imperfections on our bodies as we do on our faces, exfoliation is still considered an important step to increase body skin renewal. SkinPolish™ renews skin in ways that body cleansers cannot, resulting in the appearance of smooth, healthy skin all over.



Skin Types:



For dry, normal, oily skin types and gentle enough for sensitive skin.



Retailing at affordable prices, OMIC SkinPolish™can be purchased at mitchellbrands.com at $19.99.



Mitchell Group is a leading topical cosmetic manufacturer that develops skincare products to safely address skin care concerns. With ongoing research and development, the Mitchell Group’s laboratory facilities in Switzerland and France continue to use cutting-edge formulations that promote and produce healthy skin. All formulas are rigorously tested with clinical and laboratory trials to insure its effectiveness and consumer safety.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Mitchell Group

Product Sales Support

1 SE 3rd Ave., Suite 1860, Suite 1860

Miami, Florida 33131

Phone: (305) 381-9890

Fax: (505) 381-9893

Website: http://mitchellbrands.com

Email: sales@mitchellgroupusa.com