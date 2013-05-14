Mitchell Roberts - Adds a Statement to Business Wear

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Wearing a tie instils in a man a sense of dignity and self-confidence. A necktie instantly improves a man's personality. The tie has over time turned out to be an essential part of business environment across the globe. Mitchell Roberts introduces an extensive range of ties to its collection that adds value to business attire. This outstanding collection of ties for men makes a man look fashionable and professional.



Mitchell Roberts houses different kinds of ties ranging from standard ties, knitted ties, bow ties, and slim ties. It manufactures excellent silk ties at affordable prices. The standard ties in its collection includes apple green silk tie, stripe ties that are apple green textured, azure blue printed silk tie, bastille plaid silk tie, black & purple patterned silk tie, black and olive plaid silk tie, black dotted silk tie, black paisley silk tie etc. All these ties are available at attractive prices. People can shop for these ties online by choosing the color they like.



Mitchell Roberts ensures superior quality through its products and offers the best price when compared to other online options. Color plays an important role when it comes to fabric of any kind. Mitchell Roberts has an extensive range boys ties with different color combinations. Different colors send across different messages and add an appeal to your look. Silk ties come in a variety of shades like black dotted polyester, black floral slim, byzantine floral silk, gold slim tie, royal blue dotted tie, silver striped etc.



Mitchell Roberts also has a wide collection of cheap bow ties. These are also available in different color schemes. Customers can also shop by the pattern such as stripped ties, solid ties, geometric/dotted tie, and plaid ties. A bow tie has a class of its own. Bow ties are most often worn at formal occasions. It offers air supremacy to the wearer by its nature. Choice of tie is very important because the color, knot and pattern, reveals the personality of the individual. Mitchell Roberts also manufactures extra-long ties. They design startling color combinations of ties in silk. They provide 100 % luxury men’s ties that are woven out of jacquard silk. All products are meticulously designed by experts with excellence.



“We stand behind our products and guarantee you won’t be disappointed in the quality. We are proud to offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee and hassle free returns.” Says the owner of Mitchell Roberts



Further information can be obtained from http://www.mitchell-roberts.com/ the company’s official website.



About Mitchell Roberts

Mitchell Roberts is a quality silk tie manufacturer based out in China. They have premium silk ties at attractive price ranges. The different products offered by the company include ties and scarves in different shades. Mitchell Roberts also offers free shipping of its products.



Media Contact

Address: No. 1065

Wuzhong Road

Shanghai

China

Tel: 1-800-318-9527

URL: http://www.mitchell-roberts.com