Mitchell Roberts Provides an Exclusive Collection of Boys Ties Online

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Online shopping is the new trend of 21st century’s shopaholics. From pins to cars, antiques to jewellery, everything is available online these days. People can save time as well as fuel cost. A complete shopping experience is possible within the walls of one’s home. Mitchell Roberts is an online shopping site, which offers a wide range of ties for men. Scarves and ties of different colour, fabric and pattern are provided through the site. The company’s 2013 collection of ties is now available for sale online.



The Mitchell Roberts website is completely user friendly. Customers can choose according to their needs by simply searching on the pictures. Relevant information related to placing the order is shown in the site. Standard ties, slim ties, knitted ties, extra-long ties, and cheap bow ties are available in brush silk, polyester, silk, viscose fabrics. By logging in, a new world of ties opens up in front of the viewers. More than 15 colour options are available to choose from.



For all queries a toll free customer service number is given in the homepage, which can be used to contact the site consultant from Monday to Friday 8am – 8pm PST. Payments shall be made by PayPal, VISA, MasterCard, DISCOVER NETWORK, AMERICAN EXPRESS etc. Boys/men’s ties are well categorised which enable the customers to find best choice from different alternatives.



The manufacturer says, “With Mitchell Roberts, quality is always assured and our products represent the best choice from many alternatives available online in terms of excellent quality and price, once you wear one of these exquisitely beautiful silk ties you will be back for more”



New customers can go through the link ‘product reviews’ to see what other customers have to say about their experience with the company and its products. The company guarantee of a money-back policy on 100% dissatisfaction with the purchase, provided that the product is returned within 30 days from the date of purchase. Shipping charges are deducted from the refund.



About Mitchell Roberts.com

Mitchell Roberts is a manufacturer of fine quality silk ties, committed in presenting boys /men’s ties at great prices. Being the manufacturer and designer, Mitchell Roberts pass their savings to its customers. They guarantee to provide high quality luxury ties for men, which are made expertly from jacquard woven 100% fine silk.



