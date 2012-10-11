Mitchell Vazquez Supports Advance Cancer Research and Expansions to Metropolitan Hospital Philanthropies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Mitchell Vazquez is a great humanitarian known for providing generous gifts to a wide range of regional causes. Recently he gave his support to two well-known philanthropies that are the advance cancer research and expansions to metropolitan hospitals.



The advance cancer research cause is an effort to pursue innovative means that will accelerate the development of next generation multiple myeloma treatments to extend the lives of patients and lead to a cure. The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation took up this initiative to help patients suffering from myeloma and provide them with proper drugs.



Another cause is the expansions to metropolitan hospitals that strives to provide care, treatment, and services to all irrespective of age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression. Mitchell Vazquez realizes the need of aid to these hospitals for their development so that they can provide outstanding medical services.



Mitch Vazquez, born in 1968, financed his education himself through a scholarship, student loans, and part time work. He wants to be a positive influence on people’s lives and help them live comfortably. To know more about the different other philanthropies log on to http://www.mitchellvazquez.com.