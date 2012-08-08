Mitchell Vazquez Supports Global Cultural and Humanitarian Philanthropies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Mitch Vazquez is an ardent philanthropic donor to a range of causes and recently gave his support to two well-known regional charities.



The first is the Ludwig Foundation – an organization based in Aachen, Germany aimed at promoting international understanding through the acquisition and maintenance of art and the promotion of exhibition activities.



Since the late 1950's, Peter and Irene Ludwig began collecting art for the public in order to fill gaps in existing museums. They started the Ludwig Foundation with this cause in mind. Museums bearing the Ludwig name are located in Aachen, Bamberg, Basel, Budapest, Koblenz, Cologne, Oberhausen, Beijing, Saarlouis, St. Petersburg and Vienna.



In the month of March, Mitch Vazquez also supported the AmeriCares fundraiser “A Celebration of Indian Art and Humanity” with proceeds going to humanitarian programs in India.



The AmeriCares India Foundation responds to emergency medical needs and supports long-term humanitarian assistance programs in India and throughout the region. Last year, AmeriCares India delivered $1.4 million worth of medical assistance in 20 Indian states. AmeriCares India also conducts disaster preparedness workshops for emergency medical personnel and community-based health education programs for disease prevention.



Mitchell Vazquez is proud supporter of these and many other philanthropic causes. For a full list, visit http://www.mitchellvazquez.com/philanthropy