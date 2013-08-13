MITM Travel Fair Soon to Begin in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- MITM Travel Fair, an annual travel fair exhibition located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has stated that this year’s travel fair will be held on October 4 to 6. The travel fair is open to all and promises to offer the most affordable travel deals for everyone.



The website, MITM Travel Fair, was recently launched to bring up the hype and to advertise this annual travel fair exhibition. The website has all of the information necessary for both travel agents and potential customers. The website has many tabs, each of which contains important information. The home tab gives an overview of the event as well as the sponsors, official media, official bank, and promotions. The exhibitor list tab lists all of the participating companies in the exhibition including their license number, telephone number, fax number, and website. The booth floor plan tab shows a schematic of the entire exhibition area.



The schematic can be used by exhibitioners to locate their designated area. It can also be used by tourists to find their favourite travel companies. The contacts tab gives all of the contact information of the organizer. The travel fair Malaysia is a project of the Malaysia Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA) and is intended to promote tourism in the country by providing a venue for tourists to have the best travel packages. For this year, around 300 booths will be opened for exhibitioners. There is also an estimated number of 70,000 visitors that will be attracted to the event.



About MITM Travel Fair

MITM Travel Fair is a website dedicated to the exhibition travel fair Kuala Lumpur. It was launched solely for this event and even has a functioning registration form and a downloadable booth floor plan. People may regularly visit this website to find up to date news and information regarding the event.