Mitra in Indonesia: Local Profile - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- This is a detailed report covering Mitra's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Indonesia.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Mitra's operations in Indonesia. It offers insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents the market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The retail market in Indonesia remains highly competitive, with multiple domestic and international operators. During 2011, the industry experienced growth in value sales as the economy remained stable with positive consumer confidence. The outlook for the retailing industry remains positive, with rising investment in retail and infrastructure sectors. Furthermore, the GDP of the country is expected to grow at an average rate of 6.1% through 2015.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Mitra's operations and strategy in Indonesia. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Mitra's operations in Indonesia and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Mitra'sstrategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presentsthe information of major retailers in Indonesia, providing information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception inIndonesia.
An insightful analysis of Mitra in Indonesia, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data of Mitra and its key competitors in Indonesia. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Highlights
Store expansion
Mitra plans to consolidate its presence in the country by opening new stores.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mitra Indonesia, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
