MITSOT Enters Into a Tie-Up with BSNL to Train PGDM Students on Telecom Management

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- MITSOT, one of the renowned B-Schools in Pune has announced that it is entering into a tie-up with BSNL to train PGDM students on telecom management so that they gain exposure on telecom industry. Apart from BSNL, MITSOT has also collaborated with Motorola wherein it provides ‘Motorola Certified Telecom Manager’ MCTM- certification to the participating students.



MBA in telecommunication from the institute offers better career opportunities in the telecom industry. It is an interdisciplinary program which covers technology, business-management and regulation. Designed for experienced telecommunication technical professionals, the seasoned managers and fresh graduates with relatively little experience in telecom industry, it is meant to enhance skills and make them efficient to excel in career.



The program offers a systematic approach to understanding the globalization of information technologies and the convergence of electronic media and telecommunications with the internet by including history, technology, economics, industrial structures and e-commerce issues in the curriculum.



PG courses in telecommunication from the institute blends the best of the Technical and Managerial skills in its curriculum design and course delivery mechanism to mould students into the most sought after and highly valued breed of future managers, professionals and entrepreneurs.



MITSOT also has a formal academic tie-up with CISCO in the form of “CISCO Local Academy” Agreement to offer CISCO certification program as a part of its PGDM syllabus. Pursuing a career in telecommunication from the institute will help students gain skills to design networks, establish or influence policy making, technology adoption and create costs models for new technology implementation.



About MITSOT

MIT School of Telecom Management (MITSOT) is an AICTE approved management institute. It has a legacy of 28 glorious years of excellence in education. The institution has been established in 2007 and has proven record to become one of the top telecommunication institution attracts the best and brightest students. MITSOT strives to build premium quality manpower with the techno-managerial skills to act as business leaders and change managers, in the various fields. The distinguished Institution in Pune has academic partnerships with major global players like Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Cisco, Infosys and TCS to name a few.



To learn more visit http://www.mitsot.com