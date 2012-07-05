MITSOT Signs Memorandum of Agreement With Leading Global Universities Under International Collaborations

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- MIT School of Telecom Management (MITSOT) is committed towards creating the finest Telecom and Management Professionals. It is the leading B School of Pune and one of the best at India level. In its recent initiatives, MITSOT has signed a MOA with The School of Business, University of Dundee, Dundee, UK and University of Abertay Dundee, UK. This has been done to provide international exposure to its students. With such agreements, they have establish an increasing number of exchange programs with institutions with excellent academic standards compatible with that of the institute and which provides varied learning opportunities to students.



Dr. Vishwanath Karad, founder and president of MITSOT took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “We as a top B School in Pune always work for excellence in educational standards. In same tradition, we have inked agreement with The School of Business, University of Dundee, Dundee, UK and University of Abertay Dundee, UK. Under this collaboration students from MITSOT will have the opportunity to be a part of the exchange program to become global learners. We are AICTE approved and recipient of several awards and rewards in India and abroad.”



AICTE stands for All India Council For Technical Education. It is a statutory and advisory body for planning and co-ordination of technical education in India. At MITSOT they are working towards enhancing knowledge and skills in the efficient transfer of latest trends in Telecom and Management field with infrastructure of international standards. Careers in Telecom are one of the most preferred among students because of its recent booming trends. The institution provides the entire required atmosphere to attain excellent careers in Telecom with experienced faculty. In their MOA, one can go for courses including Masters in International Business, Accounting & Finance, Finance, International Accounting and Strategic Financial Management at University of Dundee. Other collaborator The University of Abertey offers Masters in Marketing, Finance and Human Resource Management. All these courses are available in 1 year full time.



MIT School of Telecom Management (MITSOT) is an AICTE approved Management Institution and a part of MAEER's MIT. They are providing excellent educational service from last 28 years with best outcome. It was established in the year 2007 and has proven to be a leading institution & premier place of learning in the country and attracts the best & brightest students from across India. MITSOT being backed, guided & supported by the industry- academia blends the best of the Technical & Managerial skills in its curriculum design & course delivery mechanism, to prepare students into the most sought after & highly valued breed of future managers, professionals and entrepreneurs. To know more visit www.mitsot.com.