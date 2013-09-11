Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plans to Form Joint Venture with Hitachi to Integrate Thermal Power Business - Deal Analysis form GlobalData market report to its offering

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plans to Form Joint Venture with Hitachi to Integrate Thermal Power Business - Deal Analysis form GlobalData



Summary



On November 29, 2012, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Limited (MHI), an engineering, electrical equipment and electronics company, and Hitachi, Limited, (Hitachi), a manufacturer of electronic and electrical products, entered into a joint venture by merging their thermal power business activities, including the manufacture of gas turbines, environmental equipment, and fuel cells in Japan. Mitsubishi will hold 65% interest in the newly formed entity, while Hitachi will hold 35%. The joint venture aims to become a global leader by leveraging the complementary sales and service capabilities and technical skills of both companies.



Scope



- The information related to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plans to Form Joint Venture with Hitachi

- Key drivers of the deal

- Rationale of the deal

- A brief on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi



Reasons to buy



The Deal Report allows the reader to -

- Understand the reasons for the merger of thermal power business

- Understand the response from the markets

- Understand the impact of the deal on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi



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