Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd (Mitsumi Electric) is an electronic products manufacturer and marketer based in Japan. The company manufactures and sells products related to semi-conductor, power supply, hi-frequency, and optical communication markets. Its product portfolio includes AM and FM antenna, GPS antenna, SDARS and combo. Mitsumi Electric offers its products to mobile phones, car electronics, digital still camera, flat panel displays, DVD reader, audio machinery, personal computer, fax and other applications. The company operates through manufacturing facilities and factories located in Michigan, the US. Mitsumi Electric is headquartered in Tama-shi, Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd



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United States

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