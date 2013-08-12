Mix Rep Online Reputation Management Software Launched

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- A businesses reputation was once earned through ones actions within their local community, and few people grew to experience either international fame or infamy. In the age of the internet however, a business’s reputation can be positively or negatively affected simply by doing a Google search, meaning that companies are often at the mercy of online reviews. For better or worse, these reviews are often believed without question of the writers own reputation or motives. Thus online reputation management became necessary, and Mix Rep now offers the most powerful and effective way to achieve this with robust new software.



The software is packed with a variety of features including a statistical overview of the reviews for any local business. These reviews are taken from a wide variety of major review sites such as Yelp, Google, Yahoo, Foursquare and more. Whenever the business is reviewed online, it is fed to the software so the business owner can quickly and easily keep track of what customers are saying about them and then use a variety of tools to enhance or counteract that.



On top of offering tools to track a business’s reviews, the reputation management software encourages positive reviews from customers while discouraging negative ones. Detailed PDF reports of these activities can be published instantly so actions can be reported to managers, client or owners. In simple terms, the software allows businesses to manage their online reputation from one central location, while providing the necessary tools to ensure positive feedback gets spread across internet quickly.



A spokesperson for Mix Rep explained, “Mix Rep uses a dashboard hub from which all its tools are readily accessible to the user. Whether you want a bird’s eye view of your reputation or want to drill down to the specifics, this is all easily achievable with the click of a few buttons. The software comes with website integration that can make improving your online reputation easy. If customers have a good experience they are prompted to write about it on their favourite review site. If they have a bad experience they are prompted to send their feedback directly to the business owner, instead of posting it online. On top of that, email integration allows users to quickly email their customers asking for feedback through professional email templates. These tools clearly lead to far more positive reviews than negative ones allowing business owners to improve their reputation and acquire more new customers”



About Mix Rep

Mix Rep is online reputation management software that offers review site monitoring, social media monitoring, automatic daily updates and detailed reporting to ensure that local businesses can easily and effectively manage their online reputation. For more information, please visit: http://mixrep.com/