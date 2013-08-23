Mixed Martial Arts Offers Impressive Job Growth as MMA Continues to Pack a Powerful Punch Worldwide

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Just as mixed martial arts are strong, flexible, powerful and fast, so, too, goes the growth in the industry. Now appearing on major TV networks in households across the world, mixed martial arts (MMA) is hotter than ever, providing new career opportunities for coaches, trainers and athletes even in tough economic times. Those interested in pursuing a career in MMA can earn an online certification through the Mixed Martial Arts Conditioning Association (MMACA), the only association for MMA that provides cutting-edge education, a certification of distinction and business skills focused on financial success.



“MMA has really defied the economy over the last several years, continuing its explosion in popularity and reach on a global level, which makes it a terrific career path for those who love the sport,” said John Spencer Ellis, founder of the Mixed Martial Arts Conditioning Association, a leading national fitness and martial arts development company. “When you join the MMA Conditioning Association, you can train the next champ or coach people who want to have the fitness and conditioning of a top MMA fighter.”



The MMACA offers more details on getting certified in the industry at http://mixedmartialartsconditioningassociation.com/. The online certification program offers a step-by-step blueprint for success in the industry.



“I can’t thank you guys enough for providing me with an opportunity to become Certified MMA Conditioning Coach. This cert has certainly opened some doors for me, and not only am I training professional athletes now, I have entered into an exciting mix of fighters, actors and celebrities from all over the world,” said Christina Baldwin, a master trainer in MMA. “To top it off, I have had the privilege of learning by observing elite boxers like Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan train with the world-renowned boxing trainer Freddie Roach.”



The Mixed Martial Arts Conditioning Association was developed to bridge the gap between fitness training, sports conditioning science, MMA training methods, and direct application from the ring, octagon, mat or cage. The training concepts and methods are also easily applied to the fitness enthusiast interested in an intense and effective mixed martial arts workout.



About MMACA

The Mixed Martial Arts Conditioning Association (MMACA) was developed to bridge the gap between sports conditioning science, MMA training methods and direct application from the ring, octagon, mat or cage. The MMA Conditioning Association is the MMA certification division of the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA), a leader in innovative solutions for fitness, nutrition and wellness professionals, as well as club owners since 1992. The MMACA and its staff of educators, exercise physiologists, dietitians, biomechanists, strength coaches, sports psychologists, physical therapists, massage therapists, kinesiologists and business professionals have joined with the world's top boxers, wrestlers, BJJ fighters, Muay Thai fighters, American kickboxers, MMA fighters and coaches to develop a comprehensive MMA conditioning program. For more information about mixed martial arts fitness training, coaching and certification, please visit http://mixedmartialartsconditioningassociation.com/mma-conditioning-association-coaches-faculty/



MMA Conditioning Association

30245 Tomas

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

92688



949-589-9166

cs@nestacertified.com