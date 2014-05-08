Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Mixed Retailers in Finland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Mixed retailers saw healthy 4% value growth in 2013 and as a result EUR2.88 billion in sales was registered. Mixed retailers, such as especially department stores in Helsinki, continued to renew their outlets, in terms of changing store outlays and concepts as well as enlarging selling space. For example, both S Group and Stockmann Oyj Abp are in the process of building new buildings and also renovating the old ones. The Sokos department store in Pori is expanding its selling space by 1,600 sq m...
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in Finland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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