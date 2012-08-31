Mixed Retailers in Russia - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Mixed Retailers in Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Mixed retailers accounted for a 1% share of value sales in non-grocery retailing in Russia in 2011, despite once being present in every Soviet town with a population of over 10,000 people. These outlets, however, generally became obsolete during reforms throughout the 1990s. Department stores account for the sizeable majority of sales in the channel, reflecting an 85% share of sales. Many of these stores, however, are considered to be unprofitable operations, given inefficient logistics, a lack...
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in Russia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Department Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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