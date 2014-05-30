MixedSpark.com - The #2 Website for Interracial Dating

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Interracial Dating Sites declared Interracial Match the number one platform for black men dating white women. It is worth mentioning that the difference between the two is very minute and both these websites are well ahead of their competitors. Mixed Spark has been active in the dating business for over 13 years and has played a pivotal role in connecting white women and black men from all over the world.



Mr. Mark, a spokesperson from Mixed Spark said, “Our website will help in reforming the society which continues to be skeptical about interracial dating.” He also added, “We are happy to see that the world is opening up to such relationships and the situation is better than what is used to be a decade ago.”



In fact, websites like Mixed Spark have given interracial relationships a stage to initiate and prosper. Mixedspark.com offers a host of useful features that include creation of a free profile, online chatting, ability to add photographs, browsing through users’ profiles, etc. In addition to this, the websites gives unlimited access to interracial blogs and forums that contain a great deal of information pertaining to interracial dating.



About Mixedspark.com

The website gives standard members a golden chance to upgrade to premium membership for free for a month by giving suggestions on how to improve the website. Another striking feature of the website is that free users can also show interest in others’ profiles simply by sending a wink. Such features help in maintaining the conversation flow and prevent the website from becoming stagnant.



The dating industry has witnessed a significant paradigm shift with the launch of websites that encourage interracial dating. With MixedSpark.com securing the second position on the interracial dating reviews website, it is anticipated that the number of users joining these website would grow manifold.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Casper

Contact Number: 416-628-1072

Email id: Casper@SuccessfulMatch.com

Website: http://www.mixedspark.com/

Keywords: Interracial dating

Address: 10 - 8707 Dufferin St, Suite 160, Vaughan, Ontario L4J 0A6, Canada