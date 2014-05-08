Mixing Mastering Studio Announces the Launch of Its Premium Post Production Services

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Mixing mastering studio, a state of the art mixing and mastering studio announces the launch of its premium post production services for songs and albums. Equipped with advanced audio hardware and software, the studio provides top production quality for artists and music producers.



“Our qualified engineers have an exceptional ear for details”, said Michael Anderson, one of the founder of studio. “Even if you have the best studio equipment, it is useless if you do not have qualified engineers to helm it. We employ separate engineers to mix and master your tracks, ensuring perfect sounds each time.”



The mix engineer takes all possible care to make sure that the songs sound as good as they can. Each and every project is evaluated for its potential merits and strengths. Once the song has been mixed, it is handed over to the mastering engineer, who converts the audio into professional sounding quality. For optimum sonic quality, there are separate departments for both the process.



The studio can handle projects of all complexity and genres. This includes Hip hop, rock, pop, metal, electronic, lounge etc. Big projects of up to hundred tracks can also be mixed. Different genres are handled by engineers who are proficient and have a firm grasp of the nuances of the particular genre.



The studio also offers free sample mixing and mastering for clients. This helps them in assessing the final quality of the mix. The pricing is affordable, a fraction of what is charged by premium studios.



About mixing mastering studio

Mixing mastering studio is a fully equipped audio production studio, offering both mixing and mastering services under one roof. It has highly trained engineers who offer unmatched sonic quality. Please visit the website here: http://mixingmasteringstudio.com



Michael Anderson

Director, Mixing Mastering Studio

+01185412578

admin@mixingmasteringstudio.com