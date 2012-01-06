MixLessons.com Brings Affordable and Comprehensive Mixing Course to Home Studio Engineers

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2012 -- MixLessons.com, the new online recording and mixing course is quickly growing into a global community of innovative home studio recording enthusiasts. The music production courses bring an affordable yet comprehensive 24-week video training course in modern recording and mix lessons to home recording and project studio owners around the globe.



The advent of affordable recording gear has leveled the playing field so that the home studio is now on par with major production studios in quality output potential. Unfortunately, the art of audio engineering is still a very expensive educational venture that is comparable in cost to elite universities. Recording studio owner and TechMuze Academy founder Dezz Asante is quickly filling the gap in affordable quality educational audio engineering courses via the launch of MixLessons.com.



For Asante, MixLessons.com was a natural outgrowth of his TechMuze Academy. The Academy is an online resource for musicians and studio owners to learn about music and music production through various free and paid training modules. “I wanted to create a course that would allow me to share what I've learned about making recordings with depth and quality that would grow into a community where everyone could share their knowledge,” said Asante.



MixLessons.com is a weekly methodical immersion into the art and science of modern mixing. The weekly courses are composed of HD video lessons spanning 30 to 90 minutes in length. Along with the video training, members also get downloadable practice mixing session files as well as access to a community of students and professional audio engineers for additional networking and learning. “We dig deep into the theory and techniques required to squeeze every last bit of quality from the gear that home studios already own,” said Asante.



The comprehensive mix lessons cover everything from session planning and recording to mixing techniques and effective EQ and signal processing use. “Many home studio owners understand how to use the equipment they have but lack the in-depth knowledge to maximize it and attain truly studio quality recordings," said Asante.



Asante has lowered the cost of the music production courses so that they are affordable to everyone. In addition, the Website provides comprehensive free blog posts and video tips on audio engineering that work in concert with the mix lessons. For more information, please visit http://www.mixlessons.com



