Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Texas Senator Wendy Davis stood for 11 hours on Tuesday during a lengthy filibuster. What was on the Senator’s feet soon became the attention of media and social media.



The Mizuno Wave Rider running shoes Davis worse have gained significant attention since Tuesday. The shoes have rose to be the number one selling woman’s shoe in all categories on Amazon.com and the company’s website has seen double the traffic in the last week.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

786-266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com