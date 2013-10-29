MK-8931(Alzheimerâ??S Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MK-8931(Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

MK-8931(Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, MK-8931(Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Alzheimers Disease (AD), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that symptomatic therapies are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of they cannot maintain their effects and lack mechanisms that alter the course of the disease.



Mercks MK-8931 is an inhibitor of the BACE1 enzyme and is believed to prevent the initial steps in the production of APP, which is a precursor of A plaques, a pathological characteristic of AD.



Scope



- Overview of AD, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on MK-8931 including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for MK-8931 for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for AD

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of MK-8931 performance

- Obtain sales forecast for MK-8931 from 2012-2022 in top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145136/mk-8931alzheimers-disease-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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