MKaltenbach Jewelry Featured on "Eric & Jessie Game on" Segment

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- E!'s new hit series "Eric & Jessie Game On" features NFL star Eric Decker and pop singer Jessie James. Recently, Jessie & her bridesmaids visited Beauty Lounge, an eyebrow salon near Denver, Colorado, as part of the show. At the salon, all of the workers were wearing Megan Kaltenbach jewelry, including the beautiful fan tassle earrings, the dynamic metallic braid, the chic turquoise chevron necklace and lovely, colorful MKaltenbach bracelets. These pieces can be seen on the MKaltenbach website located at www.mkaltenbach.com



The trip to the eyebrow salon is typical of the new hit series that follows the life and times of two popular stars who are planning their wedding and dealing with ups and downs of life. However, viewers may not have been aware that the workers in the eyebrow salon were wearing some of MKaltebach's handmade, fashion forward pieces.



Ms. Kaltenbach takes pride in preparing only the most beautiful pieces by handcrafting her own designs from genuine stones and other items. Ms. Kaltenbach takes her inspiration in large part from her Colorado heritage, although she also infuses her own personal style. Having been a top fashion model in New York, Megan Kaltenbach understands the beauty and symmetry of fine jewelry while still hearkening back to her Western roots.



Megan Kaltenbach is pleased to see that her jewelry is now appearing in features across the media of television, the Internet and print. As her popularity continues to grow, Ms. Kaltenbach increases her determination to provide every customer with fine, hand-crafted and personally designed jewelry pieces, no two of which are the same.



MKaltenbach jewelry features pieces made from all types of stones and materials, including agate jewelry, handmade gemstone jewelry and trendy fashion jewelry. For some of the most unique handmade jewelry found online, customers can view photos of all the MKaltenbach handmade jewelry on her website at www.mkaltenbach.com



About MKaltenbach

MKaltenbach features one-of-a-kind jewelry and designer fashion jewelry personally designed by Megan Kaltenbach. Unlike some fashion jewelry websites, every piece of trendy fashion jewelry sold through MKaltenbach is handmade and features the very highest quality in materials.



For More Information:

MKaltenbach

16400 Pacific Coast Hwy. Suite 218

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

(303) 960-7456

megan@mkaltenbach.com

http://www.mkaltenbach.com