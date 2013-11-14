MKaltenbach Offers Southwest-Inspired Pieces in New Lineup

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Colorado’s history and culture is the backdrop fort the dramatic jewelry created by MKaltenbach, including some of the Southwestern influence of that state. MKaltenbach continues to offer unique, handmade fashion jewelry online at www.mkaltenbach.com , including pieces inspired by the many cultures that have contributed to Colorado’s development.



One of Megan Kaltenbach’s premiere series is the “Arrow Head” group of necklaces featuring a brass arrow charm and amber bead paired with a native stone such as agate, amber or turquoise. The “Eagle” line substitutes a soaring eagle for the arrowhead, but still fuses the beautiful natural stone with the iconic symbol. These pieces are directly influenced by the Southwestern cultures that helped to shape the state and still influence fashion, food and lifestyles throughout this region.



While online fashion jewelry abounds, few sites can boast the attention to detail displayed by MKaltenbach. Unlike discount online fashion jewelry stores, every piece is handmade with love and care. This designer fashion jewelry outshines many pieces on other fashion jewelry websites and provides a cost-effective alternative to trendy fashion jewelry with quality, timeless pieces.



MKaltenbach’s fashion jewelry sets are guaranteed to be unique fashion jewelry that is handcrafted and made with attention to quality. Unlike many fashion jewelry accessories available online, MKaltenbach’s fashionable jewelry reflects a true spirit of creativity and allows customers to enjoy high fashion jewelry along with the knowledge that they own a hand-crafted, unique piece personally designed by Megan Kaltenbach.



For the very best in hand-made fashion jewelry inspired by the Southwestern influences of Colorado, MKaltenbach provides a wide array of colors and choices.



About MKaltenbach

Megan Kaltenbach was a professional model who turned her hand to designing fashion costume jewelry and found that she not only had a great talent for this art but loved it enough to devote her full-time efforts to creating unique, handmade jewelry. Today, Megan, who resides in Denver, Colorado, spends her days seeking out inspiration from her beautiful surroundings and crafting lovely designer jewelry that will be a wonderful addition to any jewelry collection.



For More Information: http://mkaltenbach.com/mountain-classic-collection/