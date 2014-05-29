MKB Law Releases Cloud System Case Study Results

Belfast, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- MKB Law (http://mkblaw.co.uk) proudly announces the completion of their 12 month case study of the firm's cloud based system. Using the new system, the firm successfully replaced the existing backup system with a purpose, built secure system capable of storing critical email, data, and databases. Virtual servers and critical software now reside in a resilient, secure platform available anywhere, and work flows along with day-to-day operations move at a faster speed, allowing the firm to deliver better legal services to clients. The firm benefits from off-site monitoring, and the IT infrastructure remains available around the clock. The solicitors remain confident they have found a solution offering business continuity even in the face of a major disaster, allowing the firm to recover quickly and be operational again within a few hours.



"A year into the process, the firm recognizes this cloud based system offers the solution the firm needs as it offers no reduction in operating speed over a period of time, which is something the company was concerned about when searching for a solution. Hardware needn't be updated every time a resource-intensive program is installed or when continuously rolling software updates occur. The system no longer slows down, therefore regular hardware updates are no longer required," David Gilliland, spokesperson for the firm, explains. "When a Solicitor updates a program, the firm remains confident the systems in operation at the Xperience data centre will easily maintain the super-fast speeds the firm has become accustomed to, taking a great weight off of the shoulders of the law firm."



In addition to super-fast speeds, the firm feels the system is easy to use, at the office and on the go. The former system allowed one to log in remotely, yet the new Citrix-based arrangement is both slick and secure, allowing users to access the system from any device and platform. Many directors now work from home without the distractions found at the firm. "Although one could log in from home using the old system, it wasn't reliable or easy to use, especially for those who aren't technically minded! One director states she can now easily work from home at any time," Gilliland continues.



The system ticks away quietly in the background and speed is never an issue. On rare occasions, when support is needed, Xperience quickly offers assistance without complaint, and the response time remains excellent. The ROI has been better than imagined as stress levels have decreased along with the administrative expense associated with hardware upgrades. The cloud solution, in the eyes of the firm, makes great financial sense.



"The bottom line is the cloud-based system makes sense. It never slows and may be accessed anywhere quickly and easily. Fees are based on usage, allowing for down times, and the flexibility is outstanding. This is one option every company should consider," Gilliland proclaims.



About MKB Law

MKB Law, a full service law firm in Belfast, Northern Ireland, remains committed to providing clients with effective legal solutions and value for their money. Leading Belfast solicitors, the firm earned a reputation for success thanks to clients who placed their trust in the solicitors, and solicitors focus on particular fields, assisting clients in and around Belfast. The firm strives to protect the disadvantaged, recognizing that behind every lawsuit lies an individual with unique needs. Solicitors deliver the best legal representation feasible, providing the best results possible, no matter the circumstances, and each initial consultation is free.