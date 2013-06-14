MKCL Selects BioEnable for Supply of Finger Print Systems

Pune, Maharastra -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- BioEnable has been selected by the Maharashtra Knowledge Cooperation Limited as the leading supplier of finger print systems. The company is to supply the cooperation with over 4500 finger print systems. The systems are to be used for enabling secure registration and verifications process for the MSc IT students at MKCL. The Finger print scanners and systems supplied by the company are a convenient and reliable source of security than text passwords. This source of security cannot be cracked easily and does not require to be memorized as well.



BioEnable offers enterprise level architecture for access control and time attendance systems. These systems would be of great use at MKCL as part of their digitization process. The deployment of the biometric based on finger print would help in eliminating and identifying proxy attendance. These would eliminate the issues that arise regarding the authenticity of the attendance marked for students and employees alike. “No more punching frauds, No more attendance disputes because fingerprint never lie. It is most advanced yet very easy to use Fingerprint Time attendance system with Access control feature available in India. Our products come with centralized application servers that can manage thousands of terminals centrally to offer complete centralized time attendance and access control.”, says Pradeep Bhatia, the MD of BioEnable.



The biometric solutions applied by the company through its finger print systems will help MKCL in cross verifying and examining the authenticity of the examinee. The finger print systems offered by the company are secured in order to prevent tampering. It thus proves to be a reliable and trustworthy source accountable for the data stored in it. “The need for an efficient biometric time and attendance management system necessary in order to boost up productivity. Biometric has now been reclassified as “sensitive data”, meaning government agencies must apply stronger privacy safeguards”, adds the Managing Director of BioEnable, Pradeep Bhatia. BioEnable also offers finger print time attendance and access control with the SDK kits. The products of the company are being used for computer security and UID Aadhar projects.



About BioEnable

BioEnable Technologies Private Limited is one of the leading companies in the arena of automation, advanced electronic identification and tracking solutions for the past 10 years. It offers wireless automation solutions and advanced biometric security for a large range of government and commercial applications. The company is ISO9001:2008 certified and possesses strong development and research capabilities. It is a certified supplier of various government projects including the UID Aadhar.



