MLS Lighting Has Won the Double Titles Brand of China LED Channels and China LED Engineering

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The result of the Globes Top Ten LED lighting brand zsmls.com which had been largely concerned by industry insiders has been announced on the evening of November 26. The most famous China LED Lighting manufacturer MLS has harvested this honor. This 2013 Top Ten Golden Globes LED lighting brand award included China's top ten LED lighting brands such as MLS lighting which website is http://www.zsmls.com/en/index.html . The main purpose of this activity is to enhance the influence of China's LED products around the world. Frankly speaking, enterprise which has won this honor could enhance their worldwide influence and then increase their sale volume.



From the commercial point of view, the brand is also one kinds of ¡°product¡±. The famous brand concept could help company establish deeply selling influence among their clients. This influence could help their reputation deeply enter into people's mind and daily life. However, the brand concept and products also need the help of the strong sales channels to achieve the purpose of promotion and scale expanding. MLS's gaining for the "2013 China Top Ten LED lighting brand distribution channels" could help this company largely enhance the interaction between their lighting products and the selling channels for LED products. This could help to promote the MLS brand up to new area.



Meanwhile, the high grade products of the winning LED manufacturer in the 2013 Top Ten LED lighting MLS lighting brand selection would be promoted into the world market to enhance the international influence of Chinese brands and set the industry benchmark in domestic market. This should be the good news for these ten LED manufacturers such as MLS lighting in China because their high quality products would be promoted into other countries by the effort of government and other authority organizations. This could be better than the promotion activities which have been organized by their own.



In addition to the description of the winning for this reward, people should firstly have probable knowing about MLS. MLS CO., LTD is one of the high-tech privacy enterprises which produce all kinds of LED lighting products and other lighting device. During more than 10 years' development, MLS has already integrated into the strong R&D resource and the high level technical personal resource. By this stable foundation and advantages, MLS has developed and created many creative LED lighting products such as their T8 LED Tube light. These products have been totally accepted by clients from all over the world. MLS is the representative of the development of LED world industry and new trend of LED market.



About MLS CO., LTD

More and more people realize that China's LED lighting products are with cheap price CHINASSL2013 and high quality. MLS is the most professional and largest LED lighting products manufacturer in China. If you want to order high quality products with competitive price, please choose MLS.



Contact

MLS CO., LTD

Email: ssf@zsmls.com

Tel: 400-0810-193

Website: http://www.zsmls.com/en/index.html