"MMA Champion Speaks on the Struggles of LIFE" with Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica announced the show "MMA Champion Speaks on the Struggles of LIFE" interview with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and Marcus Kowal as they discuss the challenges life threw at Marcus within his career. The episode played live on May 5th.



Your Ambassador of JOY Bay Shore brings You Marcus Kowal, professional MMA fighter. Marcus gained his fighting spirit when he joined the Swedish Special Forces also known as the Rangers. Soon after joining he injured himself to the point where doctors did not know if he would walk properly ever again. Marcus however did not let the fear of his injury hold him back. Three years after the accident he earned the title "Sportsman of the Year" in England for kickboxing. After getting his Master's in Sports Management he then became a kickboxing instructor. Through his competition's, popularity within Mixed Martial Arts continued to grow. A year later, Marcus was a master within MMA. He thought his struggles were over but in 2016 a drunk driver killed his 15 month-old son, Liam. Be sure to listen in and share this drama packed story with your friends and family.



About Marcus Kowal

Marcus is a well-known MMA fighter, kickboxer, and boxer whose lifelong goal is to help people learn how to protect themselves. At a young age Marcus joined the Swedish Special Forces which made him want to begin a career within fighting. After joining, he was left with a serious injury that could affect the way he walks for the rest of his life. Marcus never let this slow him down. Three years down the road he gained the title of "Sportsman of the Year" in England for kickboxing. He then went on to complete his master's degree within Sports Management. Marcus then found a job as a kickboxing instructor when he discovered Mixed Martial Arts. Only a year later he became a Master in MMA. He continued teaching celebrities so that they could protect themselves. Sadly, his life then came to a screeching halt when his 15 month-old son was killed by a drunk driver. Marcus then knew that his life struggles were just beginning.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents. In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born. Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. The goal is giving one billion dollars by making every day giving effortless and meaningful. He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over One Million Downloads in its first year. In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide.