MMA Conditioning Association Celebrates Fourth Anniversary

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- The MMA Conditioning Association (MMACA) located at http://www.mmaconditioningassociation.com, world's largest association for martial arts fitness and conditioning today completed four years of existence and operations. The association gives a cutting edge education, a certification of distinction, and business skills for financial success. More than 1,000 coaches have received certification from the association.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the association said, “This is our fourth year in industry. We have become world's largest association dedicated to martial arts fitness and conditioning in a short span of just four years. He further added, “We still have a long way to go.”



According to the sources, MMA Conditioning Association has trained numerous UFC champions, elite kickboxing and boxing competitors, and jiu jitsu practitioners. Some of the services offered by MMA Conditioning Association include MMA fitness training, coaching, certification mixed martial arts strength and conditioning and MMA business and marketing among others. The association teaches everything that is needed to operate a highly profitable MMA Conditioning Business. MMACA also offers online degree programs for martial arts coaches and sport psychology experts. One can achieve the goal set for the career with the help of knowledge and expertise related to martial arts.



When contacted, Dr. John Spencer Ellis, CEO of the association said, “I am so proud of our certified coaches. They have proven to the world that they have the skills to train the most elite champions in martial arts.”



The MMACA has trained staff of strength coaches, kinesiologists, physical therapists, educators, sports psychologists, exercise physiologists, biomechanists, dieticians, massage therapists and business professionals who are joined with world’s top boxers, Muay Thai fighters, American kickboxers, wrestlers, MMA fighters and coaches and BJJ fighters. The MMA Conditioning Association has also united with Wexford University to present the most effective education and professional credentials. The training principles offered by the association are simply applied to the fitness devotee who wants a powerful and effective MMA workout. The association also teach many other aspects including conventional and internet marketing, use of social media and details related to building multiple streams of income to name of a few.



About MMA Conditioning Association

The MMA Conditioning Association is a reputed association for martial arts fitness and conditioning. The association is related with MMA certification division of NESTA (National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association).



Contact Information

Contact Person:

Website: http://www.mmaconditioningassociation.com/

Contact Number: (877) 348-6692

Email: cs@nestacertified.com