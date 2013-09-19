MMA Strength and Conditioning - The New Way to Enhance Your Marital Arts Fitness and Conditioning

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The MMA Conditioning Association is a staunch association dedicated to marital fitness and conditioning and has earned to be the best in the field. The MMA Conditioning Association comprises of top-notch coaches who have successfully trained innumerable UFC champions, elite kickboxing and boxing competitors and jiu jitsu practitioners with the best guidance and coaching. In the past four years, however, most of the coaches have gained an insight that you can earn a strong income teaching marital arts fitness to general consumers who are seeking to perform like an elite combat athlete.



It is possible for you to become a Mixed Marital Arts Conditioning Coach with the help of the guidance from the MMA Conditioning Association located at http://www.mmaconditioningassociation.com and can train the top level athletes and fitness enthusiasts. MMACA is the only association in the marital arts and fitness turf with the best program for earning maximum success in all arenas. The main benefits of joining MMA industry are as follows:



- Cutting edge education

- A certification of distinction

- Business skills

- Financial success

- Unconventional training and coaching

- Experience from the cage

- Direct application



With all the above-mentioned benefits, you can easily and most efficiently train the next MMA champion or coach and train people who are interested in exhibiting the fitness of a top MMA fighter. MMACA will teach you how to function as a highly profitable MMA conditioning business or an individual trainer.



“I can’t thank you guys enough for providing me with an opportunity to become Certified MMA Conditioning Coach. This cert has certainly opened some doors for me, and not only am I training professional athletes now. To top it off, I have had the privilege of learning by observing elite boxers like Manny Pacquiao. I have recently been licensed as a boxing manager.” Says Christina M. Baldwin, MMA CC



Master Trainer

baldwinrocks.com



Anyone who is interested in enhancing their skills, making more money, and giving their students the ultimate edge over others are in extreme need of MMACA. "I am so proud of our certified coaches. They have proven to the world that they have the skills to train the most elite champions in marital arts," Says Dr. John Spencer Ellis, CEO of the MMACA. In a span of one week, millions of people enjoy fitness and personal development programs created by John.



About The Mixed Martial Arts Conditioning Association (MMACA)

The Mixed Martial Arts Conditioning Association (MMACA) was developed to bridge the gap between sports conditioning science, MMA training methods, and direct application from the ring, octagon, mat or cage. The training principles are also easily applied to the fitness enthusiast who wants an intense and effective MMA workout. The MMACA also provides you with cutting edge MMA and fitness business and marketing strategies for your financial success.



Media Contact:

Name: Dr. John Spencer Ellis

Phone Number: 877-348-6692

Email ID: cs@nestacertified.com

http://www.mixedmartialartsconditioningassociation.com