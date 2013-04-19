MMAVictor.com Emerging as the Leading Fantasy MMA Website in the World

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- MMAVictor.com, the only site in the world that does free as well as cash games for major MMA organizations across the globe, is growing leaps and bounds in terms of popularity. The number of active users has gone up at a staggering rate in the past few months and the trend is likely to continue in the times to come as well. Jiggler, the all time point champion on the site said, “The site is simple, fund and easy to use.” According to LuDawgs.com, “This is hands down the sickest daily fantasy MMA game out there today for the MMA.”



According to the experts of the field, other than just being a fantasy MMA site, MMAVictor.com also acts as a social network for the enthusiasts to connect and discuss the related details. The users can also view or upload images, videos and other rich content. The site has a mobile version as well and can be accessed with ease while on the move.



People from Canada and USA excluding a few areas are eligible to take part in the cash games. Users can join either the present tournaments as created by the site or other users or create one of their own and invite friends.



The site also provides an option to play for free. Those who are interested in winning some cash would need to buy credits. These can be bought right from the platform by using credit card or PayPal. In addition, the users can also choose one of the two payout structures as per their preference. In the first, the winner gets 100 percent of the prize pool, while in other the winner gets 50 percent, runner up 30 percent and third place 20 percent. The scoring system is well defined and clear and related details can be found on the website. The tournaments last for one day and are based on the live daily events in MMA leagues including UFC, XFC, MFC, One FC and Bellator among others.



About MMAVictor.com

MMAVictor.com is a premier MMA fantasy social website that allows users to guess the outcome of all the top MMA leagues across the globe. The fans compete with each other to see who understands MMA better. The site offers to play on credit or free of cost as per user interest.



