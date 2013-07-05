MMC Card Recovery Pro, a True Helper when It Comes to Retrieving the Lost Files in Your MMC Card

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Do you find that the files in your MMC Card are missing, and with no clue what the reason is? More than one reasons may result in this problem, except the obvious one like accidently deleting, there are many other causes such as imprudent formatting, improper operation, virus attack, power off while using, etc. No matter what the reason is, MMC Card Recovery Pro will help you resolve the problem.



Product link: http://www.lionsea.com/product_mmccardrecoverypro.php



MMC Card Recovery Pro is a great data recovery program which can help you recover any lost data in a MMC card. The recovery is complete and effective. It can recover all lost data including documents, emails, photos, videos, audio files and so on. The program proves as an easy-to-use and convenient utility for the users who lose their important files to any system crash, hardware failure, malware attack, or a case of accidental file deletion. It is safe and easy to use. Friendly MMC Card Recovery pro is designed for all kinds of computer users. Most importantly, it works without any damage to the data. It can let you preview files before the recovery. Previewing function helps you to locate your lost files and check their quality before you decide to recover them.



Download link:Download Now: MMC Card Recovery Software



The download procedure is simple, just follow these steps:



Connect your camera or card reader to your PC. Run MMC Card Recovery Pro , and on the main interface click Start Scan button. Select a drive that the lost files have ever been stored, camera brand, and choose a file type: [Photo], [Movies/Video], [Sounds/Audio]. Specify the destination folder, and click [Next]. The scanning process will commence. After scanning, you will see thumbnails of photos found. They are the files you which you can preview before you restore them. You can either recover all or selected photos by ticking the small check box under each photo or [Select All] option. Then click [Recover] button. The program will not compromise the visual quality and can help you preview and recover any of your deleted/ lost/ /inaccessible video files.



MMC Card Recovery Pro provides you an exclusive feature for recovery of lost photos, songs, videos, movies, and other multimedia files. Furthermore, it can perform safe optical media recovery to rescue all the seemingly lost files from severely damaged or incorrectly burnt optical discs. The program's interface is lucid and user-friendly providing clear instructions to safely carry out each phase of the recovery process.



The video file formats supported by MMC Card Recovery pro include AVI, MP4, MPEG, 3GP, AVCHD Video File (MTS), MOI Video File, Video Object File (VOB), OGG Media Player (OGM), 3G2. Audio file formats supported by the program include MP3, WMA, WAV, RPS, AU, MIDI, AIFF, OGG, RM, RA, M4P and M4A. It can help you recover your songs, karaoke, music compositions or any other lost audio file. MMC Card Recovery pro can recover images even after data loss caused by erroneous memory card deletion, formatting or corruption. It can also recover without requiring a prior backup or image of the drive.



About Lion Sea Software Co., Ltd

Lion Sea Software Co., Ltd is a software company which is dedicated to developing easy-to-use software to help people enjoy a pleasant and easy digital life. Its products range from PC fixing and optimizing software-Smart PC Fixer that can fix PC errors, optimize PC and speed up PC performance, driver updating software- All in one Converter, picture processing software- Photo Genius, data recovering software- Wise Recovery to video converting software- Video Converter Ultimate™ and Video Converter Ultimate™ for MAC.



Lion Sea Software Co., Ltd is a professional software company which integrates science and technology, industry and trade. It boasts a high-quality technological team and first-class technicians who are adept in business, management and software development. We are always committed to steadily improving the management level and product quality to guarantee the best quality of our software to users. We always stick to the principle: “User First, Product Excellent, Innovation Brave and Improving Forever”. Facing huge challenge and heated competition in the market home and abroad, we will try to make the full use of teamwork and develop high-quality software with a dependable attitude.