Mmedical Waste Management and Disposal Markets Research Report 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- The report on medical waste management market analyzes the current as well as future prospects of various facets of the market in detail. The market for medical waste management has been categorized into three major segments, namely, collection, processing and disposal, on the basis of activity type. On the other hand, considering the amount of medical waste generated, the medical waste management market has been segmented into large quantity generators (LQGs) and small quantity generators (SQGs). The market estimation and forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) for each segment have been provided for the period 2011 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the global medical waste management market as well as for each segment, for the forecast period 2013 to 2019.



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In terms of geographical distribution, the medical waste management market has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Along with the overall medical waste management market, the report also studies the market size and forecast for each segment with respect to all four regions, for the period 2011 to 2019 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2013 to 2019. The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario and governmental regulations in these regions. In the market overview section of the report on medical waste management market, a detailed qualitative analysis of the major market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis have been discussed. The section also comprises of a qualitative analysis of market shares of key players of medical waste management market. The study also suggests a list of recommendations that is likely to help service providers in decision making process.



The report concludes with the company profiles of key players operating in the medical waste management market. These players include Stericycle, Inc., Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Veolia Environmental Services, Suez Environmental Services, US Ecology, Inc. and Clean Harbors, Inc.



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The global medical waste management market is segmented as follows:



Medical Waste Management Market, by Activity Type

Collection

Processing

Disposal

Medical Waste Management Market, by Waste Generators

Large Quantity Generators (LQGs)

Small Quantity Generators (SQGs)

Medical Waste Management Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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