MMH Announces Seegrid Flexible AGV to be Demonstrated at Trilogiq USA 2nd Annual Event October 10th

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Modern Materials Handling recently reported that Seegrid's flexible AGV robot will be demonstrated live at the Trilogiq USA 2nd Annual Expo on October 10, 2013.



The event will allow participants to learn more about the flexible AGVs Seegrid. There is a corresponding a white paper and video which explains how and why these robots are becoming a popular choice for distribution centers and manufacturing plants. The complimentary white paper examines labor costs, aging workforce, and safety as well as 3PL as another aspect of distribution automation. The paper also explores the option for leasing a flexible AGV as part of the financing model.



According to the recent issue of Modern Materials Handling newsletter, “Seegrid’s flexible automated guided vehicles were announced to be the next hot trend in distribution centers. Until recently, automated guided vehicles were not a trend in distribution centers. With rising labor costs, limited real estate, and pressure to become more lean and profitable, DC managers are turning to automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to accomplish these demands.”



To download the complete white paper and view the video of the Seegrid robotic industrial truck, widely known as a flexible AGV, go to: http://tinyurl.com/kmzhqs5.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500